METRO Holiday Schedule

With all the wintry weather expected in Houston, Metro is making some important travel changes.

In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, METRO will operate the following schedule on Monday, May 25, 2020:

Local bus routes will continue to run on a modified Saturday Schedule.

METRORail will operate on a modified Sunday schedule: Red Line – every 12 minutes Green Line – every 18 minutes Purple Line – every 18 minutes

ALL METRO HOV/HOT lanes will be closed.

ALL METRO RideStores and Lost & Found will be closed.

METRO’s Customer Service Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be contacted at 713-635-4000 or 713-635-6993 (TDD).

Reservations for METROLift:

METROLift Reservations and Customer Service offices will be closed Monday, May 25. All Monday subscription trips will be canceled.

To schedule a trip for Tuesday, May 26, you must call the Reservation Line at 713-225-6716 on Friday, May 22 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

You may schedule a trip one day prior to your travel date by using MACS at 713-739-4690 (5 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or through MACS-WEB at RideMETRO.org.

Your client ID and password are required.

Service Updates Beginning May, 26:

Beginning Tuesday, May 26, METRO’s 418 Harris County Jury Shuttle will resume service and METRORail’s Red Line will increase frequency during weekday hours. The safety of the Authority’s customers and employees remains the top priority. METRO continues to encourage riders to use public transit for only essential trips.

A complete list of the schedules can be found by clicking this link.

Park & Ride – Downtown Destinations

Service will operate from 5 – 9 a.m. for inbound trips and from 3 – 7 p.m. for outbound trips.

Buses are scheduled to pick up passengers approximately every 15 minutes, with the exception of 236 Maxey/ Baytown which will run every 30 minutes.

which will run every 30 minutes. There will be no midday or late night service.

Customers should allow extra time for travel as the buses may make more stops than usual.

Park & Ride – Texas Medical Center (TMC) Destinations

Routes serving the Texas Medical Center will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

291 Conroe Park & Ride will only run 6:30 a.m. inbound and 4:30 p.m. outbound trips.

Local Bus

Local bus routes will continue to run on a modified Saturday Schedule seven days a week.

Route designations can be found on bus stop signs and on this METRO local bus route color chart.

Extra buses have been added on routes with high demand to allow riders to spread out on vehicles.

METRORail

Red Line: resumes normal weekday service, operating every six minutes during the day.

resumes normal weekday service, operating every six minutes during the day. Purple & Green Lines: operating every 18 minutes.

operating every 18 minutes. TMC Shuttle (Fannin South and Burnett Transit Center stations): operating every 6 minutes during weekday peak hours in the morning and afternoon.

METROLift

Seating capacity on METROLift vehicles is reduced by 50 percent to encourage social distancing which may lead to delays.

Please call METROLift Customer Service at 713-225-0119 if you have questions or need assistance.

HOV/HOT Lanes

Service on all METRO operated HOV/ HOT lanes is operating during regular hours.

During non-peak hours, single-occupant vehicles can access the HOV / HOT lanes for a toll.

418 Harris County Jury Shuttle