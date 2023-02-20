HOUSTON (KIAH) — It was a busy Sunday night for METRO police, as officers dealt with a possible shooting and a stabbing that happened a few blocks apart.
A man was shot in the arm at a METRO bus stop right before 9 p.m. Sunday night at the 11800 block of the North Freeway, which is on the corner of Plaza Verde Drive and the North Freeway feeder road.
The person was transported to a local hospital.
In a separate incident and few blocks apart at another METRO bus stop, a person was allegedly stabbed just north of Fallbrook Drive and the North Freeway.
At this time, the investigations for both incidents are ongoing.