METRO to resume service Thursday

If you take the bus, here’s some good news. Houston hasn’t been impacted as many expected as Hurricane Laura shifted further east, impacting the Texas Louisiana state lines.
Early Thursday morning, METRO announced they will resume operations of all transit services later this morning.
- Local bus and Park & Ride will operate on a regular weekday schedule.
- METRORail Red Line will begin service at 7 a.m.
- METRORail Green and Purple lines will begin regular service at 8 a.m.
- All HOV/HOT lanes will resume normal hours of operations.
- METROLift customers can book trips as normal online through MACS-WEB or by calling 713-225-6716.
- METRO’s RideStores will reopen and follow normal business hours Friday.
As service gradually resumes, some routes may not operate according to schedule so double check your route.
METRO also offers real-time information through its service alerts system.
