METRO to resume service Thursday

Local

Houston METRO prepping for cold weather

With all the wintry weather expected in Houston, Metro is making some important travel changes.

If you take the bus, here’s some good news. Houston hasn’t been impacted as many expected as Hurricane Laura shifted further east, impacting the Texas Louisiana state lines.

Early Thursday morning, METRO announced they will resume operations of all transit services later this morning. 

As service gradually resumes, some routes may not operate according to schedule so double check your route.

METRO also offers real-time information through its service alerts system.

