METRO: Houston Yellow Cab contractor, cleaner, test positive for COVID-19

Are you still using driver services during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Today, METRO officials confirmed two more COVID-19 cases within their organization, including a Yellow Cab driver and one cleaner. METRO also has a warning for riders who’ve used their service over the last 14 days.

Here is their complete statement:

METRO will contact riders who were on that vehicle within 14 days of the time frame in which that contractor last worked. Those customers should monitor themselves for possible symptoms, contact your health care provider as soon as you develop any symptoms, and self-isolate to avoid possibly exposing others, including refraining from using public transportation.

The METRORail cleaner was recently hired and just completed training before reporting to work at METRO’s Rail Operations Center last week. The employee had no interaction with the public and was last on the job March 29.

Today’s confirmation of these latest cases brings the total to five METRO employees and one METRO contractor.

METRO is also working with public health officials so they can identify and notify passengers, and any employees who may have been in close contact with the two.

Since March 20th, METRO has sought to minimize the likelihood of COVID-19 transmission by an operator or passengers by encouraging social distancing. On March 23, the agency temporarily suspended collecting fares to avoid unnecessary contacts.

We appreciate and greatly value our riders. However, we are working with the community at large to “flatten the curve” of the COVID-19 virus. To prevent or minimize its transmission on the transit system, METRO asks all riders to use the system only for essential trips at this time, practice social distancing when you do ride transit (i.e., stand or sit at least 6 feet apart, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, wash your hands for twenty seconds before boarding transit and after deboarding, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, or cough or sneeze into your elbow, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, and stay home if you are sick). Additionally, riders should board buses only from the back door, and stand or sit no closer than six feet behind the driver.

METRO’s number one priority is protecting the health and safety of our customers, community and employees.