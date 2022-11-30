CONROE, Texas (KIAH) — UPDATE !!! MISSING MAN FOUND!

As of 9am… On 11/30/2022, the Conroe Police located Jose Jesus Guerrero in the 300 block of Foster Rd. Mr. Guerrero was found safe and in good health. He was returned to his home

with his family.

Previously, police were asking the public’s help to find the 57-year-old man who has dementia because he was nowhere to be found. Jose Jesus Guerrero disappeared Tuesday morning in Conroe.

Jose Jesus Guerrero (Conroe Police Department)

He was last seen in earlier in the day, around 11:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Belvedere Street in Conroe. But hours later, he was not in his home and he was nowhere to be found. That’s when his family contacted Conroe police.

Another big concern was that fact that Guerrero suffers from dementia and is known to take walks.

Guerrero was last seen Tuesday possibly wearing a dark green Killian’s beer shirt and blue jeans, by family members.

The Conroe Police Department actively searched for Guerrero and were very concerned for his welfare. He is now back safe with his family.