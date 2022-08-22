HOUSTON (CW39) — A 3-year-old girl was found safe after she was reported missing in north Houston on Sunday.

The child’s family notified police after they noticed she was missing from her home.

Ten hours later, police say she was found in a motel on Rankin Road with 50-year-old Holman Hernandez, who was then arrested.

Police said that Hernandez checked into the hotel with the child around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

On Monday morning, Hernandez was charged with aggravated kidnapping, Houston police said. He is expected to be in court on Tuesday.

The little girl was taken for a medical evaluation and is back home.