HOUSTON (KIAH) — In 2021, more than 10,000 adults and children were reported missing in Harris County.

That’s more than 10,000 families desperately seeking information about their loved ones’ whereabouts.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences started Missing in Harris County Day in 2015 to support those families.

Since 2019, the Texas Center for the Missing has been coordinating the event that also collects DNA from people who have missing family members to be added to the National Missing Persons Database — known as NamUs — in hopes of making identifications in the future.

Center for the Missing CEO John McNamee says, since the yearly event started eight years ago, it’s helped recover six people who were missing in Harris County and reunite them with their families.

It’s also identified the bodies or remains of 18 people, giving closure to their families.

“For us in the law enforcement community, this is — this is extremely important,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said about the event. “We’re the ones that are tasked with investigating the cases and following up on any leads, and it’s really tragic.”

Missing in Harris County Day runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Children’s Assessment Center-Training Center at 2500 Bolsover Street.

It’s not limited to Harris County residents.

Anyone who has missing loved ones in southeast Texas is invited to come check out the resources that are available, seek support from professionals, and submit their DNA sample.