HOUSTON (KIAH) — A missing 63-year-old woman was found alive in George Bush Park in Katy Friday morning, almost three days since she was last seen.

Sherry Noppe was found in the park at 3 a.m. Friday morning by volunteers who were searching for her, Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said. The volunteers found her by looking for the sound of Noppe’s dog, Max, who was barking in the woods.

“It’s a small miracle that she’s alive after being missing for so long,” said Heap. “Our concern now is getting her out of the woods and to a hospital for a medical evaluation. Thank you to Texas EquuSearch, along with the army of searchers who never gave up.”

Equusearch was at George Bush Park looking for Noppe on Thursday but stopped around 5 p.m. because of the weather.

Noppe was last seen Tuesday afternoon walking her dog near Pattison Elementary School.

Investigators say she suffers from dementia.