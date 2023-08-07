GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — Police in Galveston have issued a missing person alert for a 19-year-old woman who has not been seen since Saturday night.

The search is on for Amtul Momin of Spring.

Police were called Saturday night to the 2200 block of Seawall Boulevard, where they learned Momin had left the Galveston Pleasure Pier at approximately 7:30 p.m. and was on her way to her vehicle that was parked in the 2300 block of Seawall Boulevard.

Police said Momin never arrived at her vehicle and has not been seen since, but some of her belongings were found nearby.

If anyone has any information about Amtul Momin’s whereabouts, we urge you to contact Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477.