HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County authorities are trying to ask for your help to find a missing teenager. Leiyla Collins went missing in the 2200 block of Dale Dale St. and was last seen on May 27.

She was wearing a black tank top and grey shorts when she went missing. Anyone with information is asked to call Harris County Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.