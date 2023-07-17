HOUSTON (KIAH)—Code Ninjas is a learning center that teaches kids ages 5-14 how to code and build video games. It’s a way for kids to understand that games are not only fun, but educational. The skills learned through this program will teach kids problem-solving skills, computer coding and more that will help prepare them for jobs in STEM.

The Missouri City location is owned and operated by mother and son duo, Parul Gandhi and Dave Gandhi along with Sheela Shukla, a local middle school teacher. The trio moved to the U.S from India over a decade ago and now they’re sharing their knowledge to help other kids learn coding. The Missouri City location made its debut last week, now the trio is working on its Friendswood location.

“Code Ninjas will help bring awareness to kids in the Missouri City community who enjoy video games, coding, STEM, robotics and engineering,” said Dave. “This allows them to spend time doing their favorite activity while also learning. It puts a smile on the faces of the parents and kids when they learn something new.”

Student teachers or Code Senseis help motivate students through the different programs. Programs include:

Code Ninjas Create- ages 7-14

Code Ninjas Jr- ages 5-7

Code Ninjas Camps- Offered summer and year round for ages 5-17

Code Ninjas Power Up-Daytime fun and learning

After completion of the Code Ninjas program, all students will publish an app in an app store.

For more information on how to enroll your student with Code Ninjas, visit the Sienna location website here.