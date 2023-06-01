HOUSTON (KIAH) — The winning must be contagious in the Houston area. The Astros are now back in the win column over the weekend, and now, someone in the southwestern suburbs has won $2 million in a scratch game!

A Missouri City resident is $2 million richer after winning on a Premier Cash scratch ticket game, the Texas Lottery announced on Thursday. The ticket was purchased at Murphy Chevron, located at 3702 Greenbriar Drive, in Stafford. The winner preferred to remain anonymous.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $2 million to be claimed in this game. Premier Cash offers more than $203 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning a prize of $50 or more in the game are one in 3.94.