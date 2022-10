HOUSTON (KIAH) Texas’ biggest mistletoe installation returns to historic Market Square Park aka Mistletoe Square for the holidays. Share a smooch with a loved one under this 150-inch ball of greenery hanging from a giant 15-foot candy cane.

Snuggle up under the twinkling lights and enjoy a holiday movie – check www.marketsquarepark.com for details – or make your very own gingerbread house with Phoenicia Specialty Foods.