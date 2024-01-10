HOUSTON (CW39) — You can celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Jan. 13 at the Children’s Museum Houston, 1500 Binz St., Houston, TX 77004.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. dreamed for us to live in a world where we would “not be judged by the color of our skin, but by the content of our character.” Join Children’s Museum Houston in honoring civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and his legacy during our 28th annual celebration.

SPECIAL EVENTS:

Beginning at noon in Brown Auditorium:

· Musical Medley: Dr. Kiana Williams will enlighten with “Lift Every Voice and Sing” rendition.

· Caryakid Award: Museum’s highest honor to be presented posthumously to Larry Payne.

· Peace March Led by Kid’s Committee: Exercise your right in celebration of Civil Rights.

· Power of Poetry: Presented by Houston Defender editor and author ReShonda Tate Billingsley.

· “I Have a Dream:” Hear the powerful speech in a reenactment by Steve Scott.

· Happy Birthday: Celebrate Dr. King’s life with a performance by Dr. Kiana Williams.

ON-GOING ACTIVITIES:

· Dream Clouds: Share your dreams for changing the world at Junktion.

· Peace Doves: Make a world symbol of peace and what it means to you at Junktion.

· Star Promise: Take the pledge to be kind and fair to everyone at Junktion.

HOURS/COST:

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ceremony begins at noon. For more information, visit www.cmhouston.org or call (713) 522-1138.