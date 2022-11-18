HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you haven’t bought the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving meal yet, you’re in luck.

The Mokaram Law Firm bought 1,000 turkeys, and they’re giving them away for free Friday.

All you have to do is drive through the parking lot of their building at West Loop South and Westheimer between noon and 5 p.m. — or until they run out.

You don’t have to be a Mokaram client to receive a free turkey, but they will take your information if you’d like to give it to them should you need legal help in the future.

The law firm will also have other freebies to give away, they’re raffling off a TV, and they’ll also have cornhole set up if you’d like to competitively toss a few bean bags.

“We’re doing this because we know that the prices in the market are really high,” Mokaram Law Firm marketing director Daniela Olvera said. “Some people won’t be able to have the Thanksgiving dinner that they want. So this is the best time to do it.

“It’s the perfect time to do it — start the holiday season by giving to the community.”