HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead this morning and police are looking for suspects after a late-night shooting in west Houston.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at an apartment complex on 16030 Beechnut near Town Park. A person, who was later identified as the victim’s mother, said she heard a gunshot and went outside to find her son wounded.

When police arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they have no witnesses and do not know what led up to the shooting, although one person did hear one gunshot.