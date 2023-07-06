HOUSTON (KIAH) — Thanks to a good Samaritan, a young girl was able to break free from a hot car after her mom allegedly left her in a hot car while she shopped in Walmart.

Diana Linda Obiyo, 35, appeared in court Thursday morning after she allegedly left her 9-year-old in a car in over 95-degree temperatures.

According to court documents, Obiyo left her daughter for nearly an hour as she shopped at a Walmart on South Post Oak Monday afternoon.

Sources say a bystander who happened to be in the parking lot spotted the girl in the locked car sweating and walked her through how to unlock the car doors.

Prosecutors on the case revealed that the child is currently receiving care at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Witnesses say the girl looked weak upon her rescue but is expected to be ok and CPS is now involved.

Obiyo is charged with endangering a child and was issued a $10,00 bond on Wednesday.