HOUSTON (KIAH) — More than two dozen people now face charges for allegedly making child sexual abuse material available in Montgomery County.

That county’s division of the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force just wrapped up “Operation Hydra”, a year-long effort to bust child pornographers.

Task force members monitored chat groups on a popular social media application.

They say most of the 28 people arrested as a result of the operation in 17 states posted illicit images to the groups.

Detectives say all of them participated in the chats about distributing the images.

“My message to child abusers is clear,” Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon said. “I don’t care where you are. If you make these images available in my county or put children at risk, we will find you, and you will face justice.”

Operation Hydra was spearheaded by the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office along with the district attorney’s office.

It was supported by the constables offices for Precincts 2-5, the Conroe Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security, and U.S. Marshalls.