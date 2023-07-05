HOUSTON (KIAH) They’re locked-up in foreign countries for crimes they almost certainly didn’t commit, and now their fight for freedom is on display.

As Houstonians celebrated Independence Day Tuesday, the Bring Our Families Home mural was dedicated in Montrose.

The faces of 15 wrongfully detained Americans are now plastered to the side of a business at the intersection of Westheimer and Commonwealth.

Among them is Zack Shahin, whose daughter lives in Houston.

Meera Shanin is getting married in 17 days and — barring a miracle — her dad will not be there.

“I was ten years old when (her father was illegally detained), and I just turned 26,” she said. “So that’s over half my life. I have an older brother and my mom, and he’s missed every milestone in our life.”

Police in the United Arab Emirates arrested Zack Shahin in 2008 on for alleged white collar crimes.

The Bring Our Families Home website says that an organization within the United Nations has found that Shahin’s detention is arbitrary.