HOUSTON (KIAH) — More COVID-19 testing sites are opening across the Houston area as the surge of the omicron variant continues to rage across the area.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced two more testing mega sites that have opened since Thursday to help with high demand across the city.

One mega site is at the former Dave & Buster’s at 6010 Richmond Ave., in partnership with Xpress Covid Testing. It will have a daily capacity of approximately 1,000 tests and will operate daily in January from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments are not required.

Our newest Mega #Covid_19 Testing site located in District J is now OPEN 7️⃣ days a week and will have a daily capacity of roughly 1,000 tests‼️



Every #Houstonian deserves to have access to testing and we are committed to EXPANDING that access! @HoustonHealth pic.twitter.com/cln4F7Zlmm — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) January 6, 2022

Another mega testing site has opened at the Kingwood Community Center at 4102 Rustic Woods Dr. It will have a daily capacity of approximately 800 tests and will operate daily in January from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments are not required.

There are three other testing mega sites that have opened in the past week, including those at Butler Stadium, Delmar Stadium and Minute Maid Park that each can handle 1,000 tests per day. Only the Butler Stadium site does not require an appointment.

“Every Houstonian deserves to have access to testing, especially those in our most vulnerable communities,” Turner said. “As we continue to navigate this crisis, I ask Houstonians to keep each other safe by getting tested, vaccinated, and boosted. We need everyone doing their part to remain healthy and slow the virus from spreading in their homes and places of employment and houses of worship.”

Meanwhile, Fort Bend County has opened its own COVID testing mega site on Friday. It is located at Brazos River Park, 18427 Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land.

Fort Bend County is opening a new COVID-19 Drive thru testing site at Brazos River Park in Sugar Land. It will be open Monday-Saturday from 8am to 5pm. To schedule an appointment please call (469)536-0807 or visit https://t.co/5z0id5640S pic.twitter.com/vyekiXYwsu — Health & Human Ser. (@FortBendHealth) January 6, 2022

The testing site will be open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment please call (469)536-0807 or reserve a spot by going to this page.