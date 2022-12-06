HOUSTON (KIAH) — Family members were able to identify the young mother killed in Sunday’s murder-suicide shooting in the parking lot of Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus.

On Sunday, Kenia Osorio, 32, was shot in a car by a man, who according to her family, she had recently dated. The man then shot himself.

Osorio’s 8-year-old daughter was in the backseat during the shooting and saw everything but wasn’t harmed.

Osorio’s family says she and her husband were going through a divorce and a few months ago, she began dating another man, believed to be the gunman.

But she and her husband decided to get back together, and this could have prompted the shooting.