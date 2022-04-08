HOUSTON (KIAH) — A federal grand jury is leveling new accusations against Houston ISD’s former chief operating officer and a district contractor.

A federal grand jury returned the 33-count superseding indictment against Brian Busby, 43, and HISD contract vendor Anthony Hutchison, 61, this morning. They are expected to make their appearances before a U.S. magistrate judge in the near future, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery.

Both Busby and Hutchinson were originally charged back in December, alleging they conspired to engage in a bribery scheme. Busby allegedly helped award HISD construction and grounds maintenance contracts to Hutchison in return for cash bribes and hundreds of thousands of dollars in home remodeling.

The new charges allege they filed false tax returns that underreported their income – income related to the scheme. Hutchison also allegedly overstated cost of goods sold on his returns.

Busby concealed his involvement in the bribery scheme by making cash deposits of bribe proceeds into multiple bank accounts and by filing false tax returns that failed to declare the nearly $500,000 in cash bribes and other benefits as income.

Once Busby and Hutchison learned of the federal criminal probe, they took steps to interfere in the investigation, according to the charges.

Busby has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer says he never took a penny he wasn’t entitled to.

Busby and Hutchison are charged with conspiracy, bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, and witness tampering. Hutchison is further charged with wire fraud. If convicted, they face up to five, 10 and 20 years, respectively, for the conspiracy, bribery and witness tampering charges. Hutchison also faces up to 20 years for each count of wire fraud. The charges added today add possible 3-year-prison terms for each of the tax charges, upon conviction.

To date, five others have pleaded guilty in relation to the scheme, including Rhonda Skillern-Jones (former HISD Board of Education president), 39, Houston; Derrick Sanders (officer of construction services), 50, Alfred Hoskins, (general manager of facilities, maintenance and operations), 58, Gerron Hall (area manager for maintenance – south), 48, all of Missouri City; and Luis Tovar (area manager for maintenance – north), 39, Huffman.

As part of their pleas, Hoskins, Sanders, Hall, Tovar and Skillern-Jones admitted to conspiring with Busby and Hutchison to accept Hutchison’s bribes for helping to award, or not interfering in the award of, HISD contracts to Hutchison, according to investigators.

HISD superintendent Millard House III said he hopes the indictments can help the district to turn the page.

“Today’s indictments of a former district official and vendor are a stark reminder of the responsibility this district has to operate with integrity in everything it does,” House said in a statement. “Our students, families, employees, and community deserve nothing less.”