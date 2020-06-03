More than 200 arrests made in downtown Houston after peace march for George Floyd

HOUSTON- City leaders estimate that around 60,000 people gathered in downtown Houston Tuesday for a peace march in honor of George Floyd. The march started at 3:00 p.m. and it was a peaceful demonstration. However, around 10:00 p.m. HPD made over 200 arrests near Jackson Street and St. Joseph Parkway.

Authorities say some people threw rocks and bottles at HPD officers and after orders to clear the streets, many people refused to do so, so they started taking people into custody.

When they started doing detaining people, some of the protesters jumped over a fence and into an empty field.

HPD said they are not aware of any significant property damage or injuries and said that the more than 200 arrests they made is an “extremely low number considering the thousands who marched and demonstrated peacefully,”

Mayor Sylvester Turner praised the community for how peaceful the march was and thanked HPD officers for their service.

