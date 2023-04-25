HOUSTON (KIAH) — At their best, they’re a nuisance with their itchy bites.

At their worst, mosquitoes can make you very sick from the diseases they can carry like West Nile Virus.

That’s why local health departments like Harris County Public Health take steps when mosquito season begins each spring to protect you and your family.

The peak of mosquito season is May through October when the weather is warmer.

The HCPH Mosquito and Vector Control Division monitors mosquito activity year round, but they’re extra vigilant during those months.

The division’s new director — the appropriately named Dr. Maximea Vigilant — says their trapping and testing of mosquitoes is important work.

“We have not tracked any positive mosquito samples (for West Nile Virus) from our surveillance and testing so far this year,” Vigilant said. “However, as we have seen in the past, a sudden surge of a virus in a mosquito population can happen at any time and pose a threat to residents in our communities.”

Five cases of mosquito-borne illnesses were reported in Harris County last year including a man in his 80s who died from West Nile Virus.

In addition to the public health department trapping, testing, and spraying for mosquitoes, they also encourage the public to follow the Three T’s.

The first “T” is tip, as in, tip over and empty anything around your house that can collect water which provides breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

The next “T” is toss — toss out any debris around your home that can create small pockets where water can gather.

The final “T” is take action.

You should wear long clothing when possible and apply mosquito repellent to ward off bites.

“We encourage everyone to take a few simple measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from mosquito bites this season, such as emptying stagnant water from containers outside their homes or applying EPA-register mosquito repellents as directed,” Vigilant said.