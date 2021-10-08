Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Sugar Land

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The West Nile virus was detected in the Telfair subdivision, according to Sugar Land city officials.
The city confirmed the findings on Thursday, saying a least one mosquito tested positive in a trap located on University Boulevard. City officials say there will be citywide spraying twice per week and they’re working closely with the Texas Department of State Health Services to trap and test mosquitos for the presence of the virus.
“Residents should use insect repellent whenever they are outdoors and avoid going outside at dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active.,” Dr. Joe Anzalduas, City of Sugar Land Medical Director & Health Authority, said. “People over 50 years old and those with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if infected with the virus. If people have symptoms that cause them concern, they should contact their healthcare provider immediately.”
Since there are no medications to treat or vaccines to prevent West Nile virus infection, the Texas Department of State Health Services is urging residents to take the following precautionary measure:
- Use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
- Dress in long sleeves and long pants when you are outside.
- Stay indoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Drain standing water where mosquitoes breed. This includes old tires, flowerpots and clogged rain gutters.
You can find more details on eliminating mosquitos with the City of Sugar Land’s interactive tool.