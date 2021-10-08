Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Sugar Land

FILE – In this Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 file photo, a municipal biologist examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. A state epidemiologist says Louisiana is likely to have a below-average number of West Nile virus this year. But Julius Tonzel says people still need to keep up their guard against mosquitoes, which carry the virus. A case in New Orleans is among six around the state — and among five involving the brain or nervous system. That compares to one “neuroinvasive” case at roughly this time last year and six in 2019. There were 14 such cases in all of 2020, and 11 in 2019. The worst year was 2002, when there were 204. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The West Nile virus was detected in the Telfair subdivision, according to Sugar Land city officials.

The city confirmed the findings on Thursday, saying a least one mosquito tested positive in a trap located on University Boulevard. City officials say there will be citywide spraying twice per week and they’re working closely with the Texas Department of State Health Services to trap and test mosquitos for the presence of the virus.



The city has confirmed the presence of West Nile virus at a mosquito trap on University Blvd in Telfair. The city will begin citywide spraying twice per week and is working closely with @TexasDSHS to trap and test mosquitoes.



For more info and tips, visit https://t.co/jJMxXiDPAH — City of Sugar Land (@SugarLandtxgov) October 7, 2021

“Residents should use insect repellent whenever they are outdoors and avoid going outside at dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active.,” Dr. Joe Anzalduas, City of Sugar Land Medical Director & Health Authority, said. “People over 50 years old and those with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if infected with the virus. If people have symptoms that cause them concern, they should contact their healthcare provider immediately.”

Since there are no medications to treat or vaccines to prevent West Nile virus infection, the Texas Department of State Health Services is urging residents to take the following precautionary measure:

Use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Dress in long sleeves and long pants when you are outside.

Stay indoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Drain standing water where mosquitoes breed. This includes old tires, flowerpots and clogged rain gutters.

You can find more details on eliminating mosquitos with the City of Sugar Land’s interactive tool.