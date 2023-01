HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Motel 6 employee is in critical condition after he was shot at in north Houston.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the hotel located near the frontage road of the Sam Houston Parkway near I-45.

Police say the man, who lives in the motel, got shot in his room by possibly two women and a man. At this time, the motive is not clear.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. The suspects fled the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.