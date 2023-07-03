HOUSTON (KIAH) — A mother and her two young children were taken to the hospital overnight after their car was t-boned in south Houston.

The incident happened at 11:20 p.m. Sunday night at the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

According to police, the woman was in her sedan with her children leaving what some call “Slab Sunday,” a car show event that happens every Sunday.

Witnesses said a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck t-boned the car the woman and children were in, causing a lot of damage to the car and a traumatic situation for her two toddlers.

Thankfully, the children were restrained in their seatbelts, and they are expected to be ok.

Police are now searching for the Dodge Ram who left the scene.