HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman is arrested after Harris County authorities discovered her non-verbal 7-year-old child was walking down the street unsupervised, officials said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies responded to the 16400 block of Noble Meadow Lane on Sunday evening around 8:45 p.m. to find the child walking on the street. Deputies said they later discovered that the child and a younger sibling were left at home unsupervised.

Deputies then called the father, who was at work. He said he had no knowledge of where the mother was, deputies said.

Later, the mother returned home and said she was at a bar, deputies said.

The mother, identified as Blanca Nunez, was arrested and charged with child endangerment, Constable Mark Herman said. She was booked into the Harris County Jail, with her bond and court information not yet set, he said.