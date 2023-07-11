HOUSTON (KIAH) — Overnight temperatures recently have been uncomfortable and borderline dangerous.

With that in mind, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office did a welfare check in the 100 block of Richey Road around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

They found a car that was turned off and didn’t have the air conditioner running, yet a woman, her daughter, and a dog had been sleeping inside of it for around three hours.

Deputies say the little girl was sweating profusely and the dog was hyperventilating.

A medical team evaluated the girl, and then released her to a family member.

Deputies arrested the woman for child endangerment and cruelty to an animal.

It’s unclear how the dog is doing.