HOUSTON (KIAH) — A mother is facing charges related to the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was killed near Cypress Lakes High School last month.

That fatal shooting sent three schools in Cy-Fair ISD into lockdown on Tuesday, during the last week of school before the holiday break.

The shooting suspect not yet charged, but according to court records, Brittany Reese, who is a commissioned security guard and the suspected shooter’s mother, is accused of getting rid of the gun in the deadly shooting.

Investigators said the victim, Jake Mason, a former Cy Lakes student, was waiting to pick up his girlfriend. He was with other teens, got into an argument and was shot multiple times.