HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman and her mother were gunned down in two separate shootings overnight Thursday morning in north Harris County, authorities said.

The first shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night when deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s office investigated a shooting on the 9000 block of Wortham Boulevard. The victim is a 66-year-old woman, according to authorities.

The body was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and other signs of trauma.

A witness said they heard gunshots at around 9:30 p.m., and they called 911 an hour later when they saw the woman laying on the ground.

Then just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning, deputies were called to a home on the 11500 block of Deep Meadow Drive and found a 42-year-old woman shot and killed inside the house. A 12-year-old girl was also inside, but she was not injured.

Investigators believe that the victim is the girl’s mother, while the victim in the shooting at Wortham is the girl’s grandmother. They also reported that the 12-year-old girl said she was sexually assaulted.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He is related to the victims.

Deputies were trying to find a white four-door Chevy Silverado that was seen leaving the area on Wortham when the shots were heard. That truck was found at the scene at the other shooting location on Deep Meadow.

HCSO said that they were going to wait for a search warrant before entering the home and vehicle.