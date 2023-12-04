HOUSTON (KIAH) — A mother attending a birthday celebration is dead and three other people are injured after a shooting at a bar in Houston’s Third Ward Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. outside of the Legends Lounge off Griggs Road.

Investigators say an argument broke out after a man started to make inappropriate comments to some women.

It carried out into the parking lot where at least three people fired guns, hitting two women and two men. One of the women is confirmed dead.

Her family says she was 27 years old, leaving behind a 7-year-old son. The conditions of the other victims are unknown.

Authorities are still looking for the suspected shooter, described only as a man in his 30’s.