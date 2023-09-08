HOUSTON (KIAH) — The woman killed in a crash allegedly caused by two people fleeing police was the mother of a Houston police sergeant, police chief Troy Finner said.

Police said the suspects carjacked a woman Wednesday night and were spotted in the stolen car Thursday morning.

Chief @TroyFinner provides media briefing on fatal crash at MLK Blvd and Van Fleet St. https://t.co/6Qrkw0ekw6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 7, 2023

They sped away from officers and smashed into the victim’s car at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Van Fleet Street in southeast Houston around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Finner called for the suspects, who he says are in their late teens to early 20s, to be charged with murder.

“After I left the scene of my news briefing, I was saddened to learn the woman who lost her life in (Thursday’s) crash caused by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle is the mother of a Houston police sergeant,” Finner said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“A short time ago, I met with the sergeant, who as you might expect, is in a state of shock.

“I ask our city to pray for him and members of his family as we seek justice in this incident. The sergeant requests privacy for he (sic) and his family at this time.”