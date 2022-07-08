HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 12-month old baby was found and Houston police say that they have found the child’s mother, hours after reporting her as missing.

On Thursday night, HPD identified the baby’s mom as 33-year-old Dana McGowan and that she was reported missing.

But on Friday morning, HPD now said that they found McGowan overnight at the 10300 block of South Wilcrest in southwest Houston. She was taken into custody for two felony warrants, including driving while intoxicated and a parole/probation violation, police said.

Police said that the little boy was found alone wearing only a diaper at an apartment at the same location off South Wilcrest.

Investigators say they spoke to the child’s father. They say he has nothing to do with the situation.