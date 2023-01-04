HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a 6-year-old girl was killed by her mother in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide.

It all happened in Spring at the 1800 block of Vernal Glen Circle on Monday evening.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the mother shot her 6-year-old daughter before turning the gun on herself.

Making matters just as heartbreaking, our news partners learned that two of her other children are the ones who discovered the bodies on Tuesday.