HOUSTON (KIAH) — A motorcyclist is recovering after he was shot in northwest Houston early Thursday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 11000 block of Fallbrook Drive near Cypress Creek Parkway.

The man tried to ride off during the shooting but crashed in a driveway.

He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect fled the scene.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the incident.