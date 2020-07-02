MUGSHOT: Killeen woman faces federal charge in connection with disappearance of PFC. Vanessa Guillen

FORT HOOD, Texas – The Bell County Sheriff’s Office has just confirmed to CW39 affiliate FOX44 that 22-year-old Cecily Anne Aguilar was the civilian arrested in connection to the Vanessa Guillen case.

Aguilar is charged with Tampering and Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair a Human Corpse.

According to the complaint (attached below), 20-year-old U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson told Aguilar he killed a female soldier by striking her in the head with a hammer while on Fort Hood on April 22. Robinson further admitted to Aguilar he transferred the woman’s body off of Fort Hood to a remote site in Bell County.

Subsequently, Robinson enlisted the help of Aguilar in disposing of the dead woman’s body. The complaint further alleges that at a later time, Aguilar recognized the deceased – whom she helped Robinson mutilate and dispose of – as Vanessa Guillen. The remains found in Bell County have yet to be formally identified by authorities.

The complaint further states that earlier this week, Robinson shot and killed himself when confronted by police. Upon conviction, Aguilar faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine. She remains in custody at this time in the Bell County Jail, and is awaiting her initial appearance in federal court in Waco. The hearing is expected to take place early next week.

Agents and investigators from USACID, FBI, Texas Rangers, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Killeen Police

Department, Belton Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the U.S. Marshals Service are continuing to investigate this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark Frazier and Greg Gloff are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

You can view the complaint here: Aguilar complaintDownload

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.