MUGSHOT: Stolen Harris County equipment recovered after pursuit

Tuesday morning Harris County deputies recovered their own equipment after a pursuit ended in the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 20000 block of the North Freeway Service road south bound around 1am Tuesday morning.

That driver refused to stop, leading deputies on a brief pursuit. Once stopped, the driver was safely taken into custody and identified as Cleo Castillo.

Cleo Castillo

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle Castillo was driving was listed as stolen and towing an attached trailer with Harris County Equipment he had just stolen from Dennis Johnson Park.

“Cleo Castillo was arrested and booked into the Harris Count Jail, charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle and Felony Theft. His bond and court information have not been set at this time.” Constable Mark Herman

