MUGSHOTS: Driving While Intoxicated – Memorial Day Captures

Local
Posted: / Updated:

DWI. Getty Images

Over the weekend, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Driving While Intoxicated Task Force arrested a total of 17 suspected drunk drivers, one for resisting arrest and one suspect for reckless driving throughout Precinct 4. The drivers were each stopped for traffic violations and displayed several signs of intoxication.

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered on each suspect and it was discovered that were driving while intoxicated.

Drinking and driving is not tolerated in Precinct 4. If you choose to drive drunk, you choose to go to jail.

Constable Mark Herman
  • CHARGE: DWI – Third Offense
  • CHARGE: DWI – With a Child Passenger under 15 years of age
  • CHARGE: DWI – 2nd Offense
  • CHARGE: Driving While Intoxicated
  • CHARGE: Driving While Intoxicated
  • CHARGE: Driving While Intoxicated -over .15 – Class A – Blew .174/.164
  • CHARGE: Driving While Intoxicated – Blood Draw
  • CHARGE: Driving While Intoxicated – Blew .89/0.87
  • CHARGE: Driving While Intoxicated – Blew 0.92/0.93
  • CHARGE: Driving While Intoxicated – Blood Draw
  • CHARGE: Driving While Intoxicated – Blood Draw Resisting Arrest
  • CHARGE: Driving While Intoxicated – Blood Draw
  • CHARGE: Driving While Intoxicated – Blew .152/.142
  • CHARGE: Driving While Intoxicated – Blood Draw
  • CHARGE: Driving While Intoxicated – Blood Draw
  • CHARGE: Driving While Intoxicated
  • CHARGE: Driving While Intoxicated
  • CHARGE: Reckless Driving

All suspects were arrested and booked in to the Harris County Jail, charged with Driving While Intoxicated. It was discovered that Christopher Mena had one prior DWI charge, Jose Gonzales-Juarez had two prior DWI charges and Monica May Garibay has a 2-year-old passenger in her vehicle and was charged with felony Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger.

Daniela Garcia was also charged with resisting arrest and Angel Ortiz was arrested and charged for Reckless Driving.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Macy’s reopens in Houston area for both in-store shopping and curbside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy’s reopens in Houston area for both in-store shopping and curbside"

Bay Area Homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Area Homicide"

Alleged DWI Driver Flees Then Returns - Official Sound

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alleged DWI Driver Flees Then Returns - Official Sound"

Westheimer Fatal Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westheimer Fatal Crash"

Official Sound - Fatal Officer Involved Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Official Sound - Fatal Officer Involved Shooting"

Morning Dose - Border Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose - Border Report"
More Video

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular