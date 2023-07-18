HOUSTON (KIAH) — Several people have been displaced after a late-night apartment fire damaged multiple units in an apartment fire in southwest Houston.

It took emergency crews about 15 minutes to put the fire out after the blaze broke out at the apartment complex on the 1200 block of Fondren around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

When firefighters arrived, the building was engulfed in flames, completely destroying an apartment on the second floor, and damaging at least four other units. The apartment the fire came from was unsalvageable while neighboring apartments had smoke and water damage.

According to the Houston Fire Department, security guards and bystanders were able to get everyone out of the buildings to self-evacuate and no one was hurt.

The Red Cross and apartment complex management was notified to help those who lost their homes and possessions.

Investigators say there are witness reports stating the fire may have been intentionally set but they HFD is working to confirm these details as this investigation unfolds.