HOUSTON (CW39) — Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of Gabriel Palacios, 38, at 4100 North Freeway service road last week.

Max Lopez, 32, was charged with murder Tuesday in a Houston court. Police believe Lopez wrapped a white mask around his face and accosted Palacios who was walking down the street at the time of the attack. Lopez then shot Palacios, took items from him and fled the scene.

Lopez was arrested on Monday at a motel near the area where the shooting occurred.