Courtesy: Crime Stoppers Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a Murder.



On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 9:35 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 9800 block of Braeburn Glen Blvd. in Houston, Texas. The victim sustained major injuries from a gunshot wound resulting in their death.



The family of Steven Davis is requesting the community’s help with identifying the suspect responsible for this murder.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.