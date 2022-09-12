HOUSTON (CW39) — On the very field where President John F. Kennedy delivered an address expressing his eagerness to put Americans on the moon in 1962, NASA and Rice University commemorated the 60th Anniversary of that speech on Monday.

The ceremony at Rice Stadium capped off three days of events in honor of the anniversary of the address that’s since been dubbed JFK’s Moonshot speech in which he famously said, “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”

The Apollo 11 mission landed two American astronauts on the moon in 1969.

Monday’s event featured a message from the astronauts aboard another out of this world accomplishment — the the International Space Station.

The leaders of NASA, Rice, and the Johnson Space Center were among the speakers along with local leaders like Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and an astronaut who’s a Rice University graduate.

Yet another highlight of the event was the space selfie.

People at the event huddled together on the stadium’s football field at the exact moment that a satellite soared hundreds of miles above them.

Cameras on the satellite snapped pictures of the group that included students from Houston ISD schools.