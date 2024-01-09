HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Taylor Swift concert last year may have gotten more buzz, but college football crowning its champion last night was another jewel in a popular venue’s crown.

The Michigan Wolverines won their first national title since 1997 Monday night, and they did it at the ninth most Googled stadium in the world according to gamblingzone.com.

That website says almost two and a half million people do online searches for NRG Stadium each year.

Michigan fans probably don’t care about that.

What they do care about is their duo of running backs who each tallied two touchdowns and more than a hundred yards in the Wolverines’ 34-13 win over Washington.

The Huskies’ talented quarterback Michael Penix was stifled by the Michigan defense.

He threw two interceptions in the loss and didn’t look nearly as sharp as he did in Washington’s win over the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl last week.

Michigan is under investigation for supposedly stealing other teams’ play call signs and a potential recruiting violation.

Despite that, they’re the champs — to the delight of their leader.

“Could not be happier,” Wolverine Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Our team is 15 and 0. Took on all comers. Last one standing. It’s a great feeling.”