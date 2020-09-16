National Night Out is October 6th

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for Texas National Night Out 2020 on Tuesday, October 6 — usually held on the first Tuesday in August. First Responder parades will occur from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. across Fort Bend County, face masks are required at the parades and social distancing will be enforced.

The goals of National Night Out are to establish and maintain positive relationships with neighbors and local law enforcement agencies, heighten crime prevention awareness and send a message to criminals that the community is organized and fighting back.

“We are excited to see you in 3 weeks on Tuesday, October 6!” said Sheriff Troy Nehls.

Registration is free!