HOUSTON (KIAH) — It started back in August of 1983 as a way for neighbors to bond with one another and fight crime by getting to know their local law enforcement officers.

On Tuesday, National Night Out is celebrating its fortieth anniversary and communities across the city, state, and country are holding events to mark it.

Officers from a number of agencies took part in a press conference on Monday announcing their intentions to visit the neighborhood gatherings.

Houston police chief Troy Finner was among them.

“It’s an opportunity to come together even closer, have a good time, have good food — but partner up against those violent individuals in our city and in our county,” he said.

To find out if your neighborhood is hosting a National Night Out event, CrimeStoppers has a list for you on their website.