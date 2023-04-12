HOUSTON (KIAH)– It’s National Pet Day and even though many of us pet lovers enjoy celebrating our fur babies, the sad reality is that there is still an animal overpopulation crisis happening across the Greater Houston area.

According to Better Cities for pets, Here’s how you can help find good homes for pets and stop homelessness:

Know the reasoning behind pet homelessness

Spay & neuter your pets-this is helpful for unplanned litters that could end in homelessness on our streets. It can even offer health benefits. Check with your local veterinarian to learn more.

Adopt

Microchip and ID your pets

Become a volunteer

Donate to organizations that help homeless pets

Help lost pets by putting up posters, looking at ‘lost pet’ alerts-consider fostering if you can

Best Friends Animal Society is an organization that started in Utah back in 1984 aiming to help ‘Save them All’ by creating a no-kill sanctuary for abandoned and abused animals. Best Friends says that in 2021, 355,000 dogs and cats were killed in shelters nationally because they didn’t have a safe place to call home. There are ways to foster and to join an action team in Houston to save animal lives. Its website has resources and ways to volunteer right here in Houston to help keep animals off the street and adopted into forever homes.