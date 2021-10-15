Navasota High School student dies in shooting

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KIAH)- Authorities are searching for those responsible for the death of a Navasota High School student.
Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of Leon and Sycamore Street Thursday evening, in the Bedias community. Deputies received reports of multiple gunshots heard in this area upon their arrival, in addition to a report of a possible gunshot victim.
When deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old — identified as Anthony Demillo Williams, a Navasota High School student. Williams was transported by family members to a nearby Grimes St. Joseph’s Medic Station a few blocks away. Deputies were advised was unconscious and not breathing. Medical personnel began life-saving efforts on Williams as he was transported to Madisonville St. Joseph’s Emergency Room.
Shortly after their arrival, Williams succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead by the Madison County Justice of the Peace Precinct One.
Williams was transported to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences at Dallas, in Dallas County, for an autopsy.
Members of the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigations Division, the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office, and Texas Rangers are actively working this case and also attempting to identify the suspects.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Correa’s time: Late home run helps Astros top Red Sox in ALCS openerHOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa paused a few seconds at the plate, tapping the spot on his wrist where a watch would be, after hitting a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning that propelled the Houston Astros over the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Friday night in the AL Championship Series opener. “It’s my time,” […]
- Physicians push back against Gov. Abbott’s ban on vaccine mandatesA group of Texas physicians are ramping up their calls for Gov. Greg Abbott to rescind his executive order banning vaccine requirements, saying the government needs to stay out of health care.
- Navasota High School student dies in shootingGRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KIAH)- Authorities are searching for those responsible for the death of a Navasota High School student. Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of Leon and Sycamore Street Thursday evening, in the Bedias community. Deputies received reports of multiple gunshots heard in this area upon their arrival, in addition to […]
- Biden takes infrastructure pitch straight to AmericansUnable to unite his own party behind the $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” plan, President Joe Biden is making that pitch directly to Americans.
- White House commission split on SCOTUS reform ideasA White House commission tasked with considering reforms to the U.S. Supreme Court appears just as divided as the rest of the country.