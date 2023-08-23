HOUSTON (KIAH) — The 2000 Bellaire Little League team is as good as it gets in the Houston area.

They won the national championship in Williamsport, Pennsylvania only to lose in the Little League World Series Championship game against Venezuela, the winner of the tournament’s international bracket.

The Little Leaguers from Needville, 40 miles southwest of Houston, are trying to do one better.

They’re three wins shy of a world series championship, and they play their next game against Seattle in the national semifinals on Wednesday.

“Have fun and believe in yourself,” said Terrence McConn, the catcher on the 2000 Bellaire squad. “Go out and get a W.”

McConn and his Little League teammate Drew Zizinia spoke Tuesday about their run at the world series and how the big stage didn’t faze them, just like it apparently doesn’t faze the Needville boys.

“We were too young to be awestruck by everything,” Zizinia said. “Which was a great thing, because you don’t really know what nerves are at 12 years old.”

Now in their 30s, Zizinia and McConn are very supportive of Needville — even if they win the whole thing — something they fell just short of.

“Y’all are playing great,” Zizinia said. “Do what you do, and go get a W.”

The Needville game against Seattle starts at 2 p.m., it will be televised on ESPN.