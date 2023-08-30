NEEDVILLE, Texas (KIAH) — Their play on the baseball diamond captivated sports fans across the state, country, and world.

But now it’s time for the Needville Little Leaguers to get back to school and to normal life in their small town about 40 miles southeast of Houston.

Their 16 days away at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania was described as “the ride of a lifetime” by their manager Andy McRae.

What really struck him was how 12, 12-year-olds from a town of 3,000 people maintained their poise and played excellent baseball in front of huge crowds in the stadium and watching on television.

“I think we had games of 17,000 one time — 28,000 another time — and on ESPN,” McRae said. “The way they treat them is — they’re like little stars.”

One of the stars, shortstop Dalyn Martin, was even awarded the number one spot one evening on SportCenter’s Top Plays.

His slick up-the-middle snag of a hot grounder and perfect throw to first base from his knees recorded the final out in the game last week that sent Needville to the United States Championship.

Needville, Texas’ DJ Jablonski advances to third on an error after hitting a double off El Segundo, Calif.’s Louis Lappe during the fifth inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. California won 6-1 and will face Curacao in the Little League World Series Championship game on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

El Segundo, Calif.’s Brody Brooks (14) is greeted by Needville, Texas’ Dayln Martin (6) as he rounds second base after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Needville, Texas’ Easton Benge delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Seattle, Washington at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Taiwan’s Chen Kai-Sheng (19) scores on a passed ball as Needville, Texas pitcher Colten Georgi covers the plate during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Needville, Texas starting pitcher Colten Georgi delivers a pitch against Taiwan during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Needville, Texas’ Heath Fillipp (3) celebrates standing on second base after hitting a double as Taiwan’s Lai Yu-Jun (12) looks on during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Needville, Texas, left fielder Michael Raven dives for a ball hit by El Segundo, Calif.’s Quinn Boehle as it drops in between him and shortstop Dayln Martin (6) during the second inning of the U.S. championship baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Needville, Texas’ DJ Jablonski follows through on a double off El Segundo, Calif.’s Louis Lappe during the fifth inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. California won 6-1 and will face Curacao in the Little League World Series Championship game on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Martin and his teammates came up short in what amounts to the Little League World Series semifinals, but he’s still proud of his team that spent all summer competing for a chance to play on the biggest stage possible for a baseball-playing kid.

“I look back on how we stayed together as a team and how long the road was to get there,” Martin said. “We had to go through the area, district, sectionals, state, and regional tournaments. And we never got down on each other.”

Hundreds of people lined Main Street in Needville as the players and their coaches and parents returned home Monday night — and that celebration is just the beginning.

An event is planned for September 9 at the town’s football stadium — a venue large enough to hold all of the people who want to congratulate the Little Leaguers for their accomplishments.

The boys will also get to be the grand marshals for the Fort Bend County Fair Parade on September 29.